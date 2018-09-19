A look inside CSUSM’s Fall sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the 2018 school year begins at CSUSM, so do Fall sports! 2017 represented the first year of full Division II candidacy with teams eligible for postseason play. All but four of CSUSM’s 13 competing sports clinched a spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) championships. Among those were three fall sports: volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s soccer.

Women’s cross country had a successful 2017 season, finishing second in conference and eighth (out of 32 teams) in the nation. This was the best finish of any team in CSUSM fall sports.

Men’s cross country finished third out of ten teams in the CCAA Championships and ninth out of 27 teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) West Region Championships.

Both men’s and women’s cross country will be kicking off their 2018 season on Sept. 15 at the University of San Diego Invitational. CSUSM will host their lone event of the year, the Cougar Challenge, on Oct. 13. The Cougars also welcome new cross country/ track & field head coach, Torrey Olson, who is taking over for former head coach, Steve Scott.

Volleyball made it to the 2017 CCAA Championships but unfortunately lost to Chico State in the first round. The team made CSUSM history after being recognized by the city of San Marcos for their Italian Tour accomplishments. The Cougars were the first NCAA Division II team to travel overseas and went undefeated in international competition. Their 2018 season began on August 23; they have won two of their last three matches and are 4-4 to start the season. Volleyball will have their first CCAA match against rival UC San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Last season, women’s soccer tied Chico State 1-1, but advanced after a penalty shootout, in the CCAA Tournament opening round. The team moved on to the CCAA semi finals where they fell 0-1 to UC San Diego. The 2018 season began on Aug. 30 with a win against Western Oregon and a loss to Dixie State in the following game.

Men’s soccer finished 2017 with a 2-12-2 overall record. Their 2018 season started on Aug. 30 and the Cougars are 3-0 to start the year.

Conference play for both men’s and women’s soccer is scheduled to begin at home on Sept. 14 against California State University East Bay.

Congratulations to all of our CSUSM fall sports for their accomplishments and good luck on the upcoming season!