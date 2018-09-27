CSUSM President Karen Haynes plans to retire in 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CSUSM President Karen Haynes has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2019.

“While many have called this moment of deciding to retire bittersweet, and while we all know it is an inevitable moment in one’s lifetime, it has been one of the most difficult and emotional decisions of our careers,” wrote Haynes in an email joined by her husband, Jim Mickelson,

the first gentleman and founding Director of ACE Scholars Services.

Meanwhile, President Haynes and Mickelson campus. 2004 which made her CSUSM’s third president. She is currently the longest serving CSU president.

According to an article from the CSUSM News Center, Haynes announced in her first Report to the Community in 2005 that university will make efforts to make a more diverse student body. Since then there were 7,000 students enrolled, and as of now there are 17,000 stu-

dents enrolled at CSUSM.

In addition, the CSU Chancellor Timothy White said in an email how President Haynes has enriched the

CSUSM community. “President Haynes’ focus on student

achievement has been a constant during an unprecedented period of growth and transition at Cal State San Marcos. Under her stewardship, academic programs, facilities and athletics have all improved and expanded.”

During their retirement, they look forward to, “spending time with our family— including our children and grandchildren to traveling, and to pursuing the next leg of our personal journey,” wrote Haynes.

“Jim and I will always consider ourselves proud Cougars, grateful for the myriad ways students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends have touched our lives,” said Haynes.