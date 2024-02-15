ASI+Announces+Festival+78+Headliners

ASI announced on Tuesday the headliners for CSUSM’s art and music festival, Festival 78. The event will take place April 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mangrum Track and Field.

The two headliners are The Driver Era and Snakehips. (In addition to the music, there will be a mural and some art installations.)

The main headliner, The Driver Era, is a music duo comprising Ross Lynch and his brother, Rocky Lynch. Ross Lynch is best known for his work on Disney Channel for his role as Austin on “Austin & Ally.” Alongside Ross Lynch’s acting career, the Lynch brothers were both leading members of R5. R5 disbanded in 2018, becoming what is now The Driver Era. Their style could best be described as pop-rock with an alternative, often funky flavor.

Snakehips is an electronic music duo best known for “All My Friends” featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper, “Don’t Leave” featuring MØ, and “Cruel” featuring ZAYN.

There is also a yet-to-be-announced student musical opener. Students interested in performing should apply to ASI’s Student Opener Competition by clicking here. Applications are open through February 21.

To find more information about attendance dos and don’ts, food selections, and ticket prices, click here.