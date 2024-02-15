The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
Trending Stories
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts & Entertainment Editor • February 23, 2024
Does Olivia Rodrigo have the "GUTS" to steal music?
Kayla McCarthy, Opinion Editor • October 5, 2023
The Bad Batch Season 2, Highs and Lows
Nik Chrissanthos, Assistant Arts & Entertaintment Editor • March 29, 2023
The Rise of Galentine's Day
Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts & Entertainment Editor • February 14, 2024
Valentine’s Day Movie Staff Picks 
David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor • February 14, 2024
USU Live Celebrates “Taylor Swift Night”
Danya Rodriguez, Editor in Chief • February 22, 2024
ASI Announces Festival 78 Headliners
Justin Gans, News Editor • February 15, 2024
An Interview with Professor Ibrahim Al-Marashi, Historian of the Middle East
Justin Gans, News Editor • February 9, 2024

ASI Announces Festival 78 Headliners

Justin Gans, News Editor
February 15, 2024
ASI+Announces+Festival+78+Headliners

ASI announced on Tuesday the headliners for CSUSM’s art and music festival, Festival 78. The event will take place April 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mangrum Track and Field. 

The two headliners are The Driver Era and Snakehips. (In addition to the music, there will be a mural and some art installations.) 

The main headliner, The Driver Era, is a music duo comprising Ross Lynch and his brother, Rocky Lynch. Ross Lynch is best known for his work on Disney Channel for his role as Austin on “Austin & Ally.” Alongside Ross Lynch’s acting career, the Lynch brothers were both leading members of R5. R5 disbanded in 2018, becoming what is now The Driver Era. Their style could best be described as pop-rock with an alternative, often funky flavor.  

Snakehips is an electronic music duo best known for “All My Friends” featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper, “Don’t Leave” featuring MØ, and “Cruel” featuring ZAYN.

There is also a yet-to-be-announced student musical opener. Students interested in performing should apply to ASI’s Student Opener Competition by clicking here. Applications are open through February 21. 

To find more information about attendance dos and don’ts, food selections, and ticket prices, click here. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Credit: CSUEU
CSU Student Assistants Win Union Election, Form Largest Student Worker Union in History
CSU Student Assistants’ Union Election Begins
CSU Student Assistants’ Union Election Begins
The Graphis Designers for Peace exhibit will be available until December 15.
"Graphis Designers for Peace" Brings Awareness to Invasion in Ukraine
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe are among the many books being targeted by book bans.
CSUSM Library Kicks Off the 2023-24 Campus Common Read
Drafts of the 2.5 million project expect for the gallery to promote interaction between students and the special collection.
CSUSM Library Receives Foundational Gifts for Special Collections Expansion
An Update on Recent Stolen Vehicles on Campus
More in Showcase
Cougar Sports Report 2/19/24 – 2/25/24
Cougar Sports Report 2/19/24 – 2/25/24
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
The USU Live staff made the whole place shimmer at their Taylor Swift themed event.
USU Live Celebrates “Taylor Swift Night”
Cougar Sports Report 2/12/24-2/18/24
Cougar Sports Report 2/12/24-2/18/24
Your Reading List for Black History Month
Your Reading List for Black History Month
Picture at Galentines Day event in Barbarella.
The Rise of Galentine's Day
The Cougar Chronicle, California State University San Marcos
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *