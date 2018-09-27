Don’t forget to love and treasure yourself this semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hello, Cougars!

Welcome to another wonderful edition of The Cougar Chronicle. We hope this semester is treating you right so far. As we all adjust to our classes, remember about self-care and self-love.

Don’t forget to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep per day (your body will really appreciate it) and try breathing exercises or new healthy habits that will relax you when you feel stressed. As college students we might be working, volunteering, interning and studying and all of that can be overwhelming. Be sure to make time for yourself. Regardless if you have a lot things to do, set a day or a few hours to relax. We have all been in those situations in which we are working non-stop, but we must remember that we are human, we are not machines.

Your mental health matters, so do yourself the favor. Appreciate and love yourself. Do not feel guilty if you take a break from it all in order to regain some tranquility. You are important and you will overcome all challenges your way, but keep in mind that it is totally okay to take a short break from those challenges.

If you are feeling stress, remind yourself that you are capable of great things. Recognize that you are amazing.

Until next time fellow Cougars, keep up the good work!