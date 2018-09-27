81 CSUSM student-athletes made All-Academic Honors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to CSUSM Cougars website, 81 of CSUSM’s 2017-18 student-athletes made the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s All-Academic Honors. Students have to achieve “a 3.4 or higher in a minimum of 24 units.” Out of all the sport conferences, San Marcos placed second with 81 where Chico State placed first with 82.

According to CSUSM Cougars’ the student-athlete “must be a varsity letter winner who competed in one of the 13 CCAA-sponsored sports during the 2017-18 academic year.”

Baseball

Domenic Antonacci

Tommy Brunansky

Brady Corson



Men’s Basketball

Alec Frank

Tanner Waldrip



Women’s Basketball

Lupe Cruz

Cheyenne Ertz

Monica Friedl

Baylee Olsen



Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Alexander Doyle

Nate Hale, Jr.

Nick Heid

Joshua Litwiller

Roger Lopez

Tyler Luis

Tim O’Reilly

Tim Stalboerger

Jhair Torres



Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Rachel Brady

Elizabeth Buckle *

Shelby Eberwein

Lisa Flora

Salena Gallardo

Arianna Garcia-Swantek

Jenna Hernandez

Kat McConville

Terra McGinnis

Emily Miller

Natalie Rodriguez

Kylene Shuler

Anahi Soriano

Paula Stonehouse

Raelyn Werley

Lauren Wyckoff



Men’s Golf

Randy Vergel de Dios



Women’s Golf

Jaime Jacob

Savannah Magallon

Dani Rodea

Sarah Garcia

Bergen Benedict

Joan Park

Claire Hogle

Emily Lichty

Christina Trujillo



Men’s Soccer

Daniel Alexander

Omar Garcia

Noah Park

Andrew Stalboerger

Isaac Swenson

Justin Tesar



Women’s Soccer

Yesenia Betancourt

Bailey Cockrill

Katie Connor

Sierra Ferrario

Sarena Lapham

Holly Isaacs

Elizabeth Maass

Megan Pfrunder

Alyssa Pigoni

Meghan Randig

Amy Wilson



Softball

Kat Calderon

Abby Callais

Mackenzie Fannin

Kammy Fisher

Melody Forstie

Sara Langdon

Aliya Machrone

Jaqlyn Newhouser

Brittney Scardina

Carly Slack

Sara Whelehon



Volleyball

Nicole Diggs

Courtney Hulla

Lauren Lee

Haley Montgomery

Aleese Wheaton

Eliana Williams