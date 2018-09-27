81 CSUSM student-athletes made All-Academic Honors
September 27, 2018
Filed under Sports
According to CSUSM Cougars website, 81 of CSUSM’s 2017-18 student-athletes made the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s All-Academic Honors. Students have to achieve “a 3.4 or higher in a minimum of 24 units.” Out of all the sport conferences, San Marcos placed second with 81 where Chico State placed first with 82.
According to CSUSM Cougars’ the student-athlete “must be a varsity letter winner who competed in one of the 13 CCAA-sponsored sports during the 2017-18 academic year.”
Baseball
Domenic Antonacci
Tommy Brunansky
Brady Corson
Men’s Basketball
Alec Frank
Tanner Waldrip
Women’s Basketball
Lupe Cruz
Cheyenne Ertz
Monica Friedl
Baylee Olsen
Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Alexander Doyle
Nate Hale, Jr.
Nick Heid
Joshua Litwiller
Roger Lopez
Tyler Luis
Tim O’Reilly
Tim Stalboerger
Jhair Torres
Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Rachel Brady
Elizabeth Buckle *
Shelby Eberwein
Lisa Flora
Salena Gallardo
Arianna Garcia-Swantek
Jenna Hernandez
Kat McConville
Terra McGinnis
Emily Miller
Natalie Rodriguez
Kylene Shuler
Anahi Soriano
Paula Stonehouse
Raelyn Werley
Lauren Wyckoff
Men’s Golf
Randy Vergel de Dios
Women’s Golf
Jaime Jacob
Savannah Magallon
Dani Rodea
Sarah Garcia
Bergen Benedict
Joan Park
Claire Hogle
Emily Lichty
Christina Trujillo
Men’s Soccer
Daniel Alexander
Omar Garcia
Noah Park
Andrew Stalboerger
Isaac Swenson
Justin Tesar
Women’s Soccer
Yesenia Betancourt
Bailey Cockrill
Katie Connor
Sierra Ferrario
Sarena Lapham
Holly Isaacs
Elizabeth Maass
Megan Pfrunder
Alyssa Pigoni
Meghan Randig
Amy Wilson
Softball
Kat Calderon
Abby Callais
Mackenzie Fannin
Kammy Fisher
Melody Forstie
Sara Langdon
Aliya Machrone
Jaqlyn Newhouser
Brittney Scardina
Carly Slack
Sara Whelehon
Volleyball
Nicole Diggs
Courtney Hulla
Lauren Lee
Haley Montgomery
Aleese Wheaton
Eliana Williams
For more information click here: https://bit.ly/2oU5zTL
