Kicking it with a CSUSM soccer update
September 27, 2018
Filed under Sports
Kudos are in order for the CSUSM Women’s Soccer Team!
As for CSUSM’s Women’s Soccer, they have a 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss under their belt thus for their season, but in their CCAA’s leaderboard have won two of their conference games. According to CSUSMCougars, “keeper Yesenia Betancourt tallied two shutouts with four saves in her first two starts of the season.”
