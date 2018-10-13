Q&A with Men’s Cross Country’s Vahgan Isayan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Q: What is your major? What do you plan on doing with your degree?

A: I’m a sociology major and criminology minor.

Q: How did you get involved with cross country?

A: I first got involved with it in high school. The only reason I did was to get in shape for soccer tryouts, but I fell in love with the sport.

Q: How do you prepare for a meet?

A: The day before the meet I like to sit down for a few minutes and visualize how I think the race is going to go and what I can do to run my best. I also like to stay hydrated and have pasta a few days before race day. I try not to worry about the actual race until the morning of.

Q: What are some of your favorite highlights from your career so far?

A: The one that stands out is when I won the 10k at the state championships for my old community college, Glendale. As well as running my 8k PR for San Marcos at the UCR invite, 24:16. But the main highlight is all the amazing people I have met because of running.

Q: Why CSUSM?

A: I chose CSUSM because I believe it would be the perfect place for me to grow as an athlete and a person. I felt like I belonged here.

Q: What would you do if you weren’t participating in cross country?

A: I would be playing soccer, it was my favorite sport growing up.

Q: What is your favorite Halloween/horror movie

A: I’m not a big fan of horror movies, but I really enjoy watching It.

Q: Highlight of Halloween as a child? Why?

A: My highlight of Halloween would be every year as a kid filling up my bucket of candy.