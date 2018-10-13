CSUSM student athlete spotlight: Hannah Arcala

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A huge congratulations is in order for Hannah Arcala, a freshman midfielder from Long Beach, California. This is her first year playing soccer for Cal State San Marcos and her first collegiate goal was scored in overtime to take down the Western Oregon Wolves 1-0 on Aug. 30.

What is your major?

I’m a business major and I eventually want to go into Marketing.

What is your go to warm-up exercise?

I like doing scrimmaging and keep-away.

What kind of music do you like to listen to when you’re preparing for a game?

I really just like any rap or “pump-up” type songs. I listen to Drake a lot.

What is the highlight of your college soccer career?

Scoring the winning goal in overtime, the golden goal, in our first game of the season against Western Oregon.

What/who motivates you?

Definitely my mom and dad. Both of my parents are always encouraging me to do my best and be the best that I can be.

Do you have any siblings that also play sports?

Yeah, my older brother played volleyball in college.

Who got you into soccer?

My parents. They started me when I was really young, I’ve been playing since I was four years old.

Are you planning on taking your skills to a professional level?

No I don’t think so.

Do you have any advice for others wanting to pursue a college sport?

Just make sure that you really want to work hard and push to do it. Make sure you want to be here and do a good job when you are here, just have perseverance.