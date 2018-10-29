The independent student news site of California

EDITORIAL: Message to LGBTQIA+ community on National Coming Out Day

Anonymous
October 29, 2018
Filed under Opinion, Showcase

We have come a long way from when National Coming Out Day was first celebrated 30 years ago. The LGBTQIA+ community continues to thrive and we as a society can celebrate together more than ever.

 

Although National Coming Out Day has already passed, we want to acknowledge and celebrate along with everyone in this community.  

 

To have the courage and the confidence to embrace who you are a person and let it be known to others is an amazing accomplishment. You are an inspiration to many and are a living example of what it is to be yourself.

 

We know that coming out is not the easiest thing to do, but you have taken strides to accept yourself, and that is something that should not be taken lightly.  

 

Although you may face the ignorance or bigotry of others, rest assured that there are people out in the world, and here on campus, that wholeheartedly accept and appreciate who you are.

 

Kudos to all of those in the LGBTQIA+ community and happy (late) National Coming Out Day!

