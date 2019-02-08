The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

On Jan. 25, President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the government shutdown in the Rose Garden.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history delayed two paychecks from 800,000 federal workers from Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25, creating disorder in the financial state of many Americans.

The purpose of President Donald Trump ordering the government shutdown was an attempt to receive $5.7 billion to fund the US-Mexico border wall, after the House of Representatives (HOR) rejected the funding.

Many House Republicans support funding the border wall because due to the immigration crisis and preventing immigrants from illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

House Democrats argue that funding for the wall is expensive and would negatively impact the environment.

When President Trump offered a three-year extension for Dreamers in exchange for the border wall, democrats wouldn’t budge.

They believed that Dreamers should have a permanent status in the U.S. and not be used against Democrats when they are opposing bills, such as finances for the border wall.

The government shutdown might have affected students whose families work for the federal government. Those 800,000 federal workers were on furlough or had to work with no pay for the duration of the government shutdown. This could have brought stress over the financial state of students’ families, especially if those family members had to work with no pay.

While federal workers would have been reimbursed for the last two paychecks once the shutdown had ended, they still had to pay rent, car payments, gas, groceries and other important payments while the shutdown was occurring.

Students and their families shouldn’t have had to worry about surviving because of the temporary lack of finances caused by this shutdown.

While President Trump has the power to shutdown the government, it doesn’t mean he should exercise that power.

The majority of the House of Representatives voted against border wall funding. That should have been the end of that issue, but Trump felt the need to order a government shutdown, which ended up hurting 800,000 federal workers and their families.

President Trump’s signed bill of reopening of the government on Jan. 25 may have ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, but with three weeks for negotiations regarding the funding for the border wall, this may lead to another shutdown or compromise of some sort on Feb. 15.