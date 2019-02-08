The independent student news site of California

The Cougar Chronicle

Menu

The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

On+Jan.+25%2C+President+Donald+J.+Trump+delivers+remarks+on+the+government+shutdown+in+the+Rose+Garden.+%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

On Jan. 25, President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the government shutdown in the Rose Garden.

On Jan. 25, President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the government shutdown in the Rose Garden.

Photo by Tia Dufour - Courtesy of the White House

On Jan. 25, President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the government shutdown in the Rose Garden.

Photo by Tia Dufour - Courtesy of the White House

Photo by Tia Dufour - Courtesy of the White House

On Jan. 25, President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the government shutdown in the Rose Garden.

Adrianna Adame, Assistant Opinion Editor
February 8, 2019
Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The longest government shutdown in U.S. history delayed two paychecks from 800,000 federal workers from Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25, creating disorder in the financial state of many Americans.

The purpose of President Donald Trump ordering the government shutdown was an attempt to receive $5.7 billion to fund the US-Mexico border wall, after the House of Representatives (HOR) rejected the funding.

Many House Republicans support funding the border wall because due to the immigration crisis and preventing immigrants from illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

House Democrats argue that funding for the wall is expensive and would negatively impact the environment.

When President Trump offered a three-year extension for Dreamers in exchange for the border wall, democrats wouldn’t budge.

They believed that Dreamers should have a permanent status in the U.S. and not be used against Democrats when they are opposing bills, such as finances for the border wall.

The government shutdown might have affected students whose families work for the federal government. Those 800,000 federal workers were on furlough or had to work with no pay for the duration of the government shutdown. This could have brought stress over the financial state of students’ families, especially if those family members had to work with no pay.

While federal workers would have been reimbursed for the last two paychecks once the shutdown had ended, they still had to pay rent, car payments, gas, groceries and other important payments while the shutdown was occurring.

Students and their families shouldn’t have had to worry about surviving because of the temporary lack of finances caused by this shutdown.

While President Trump has the power to shutdown the government, it doesn’t mean he should exercise that power.

The majority of the House of Representatives voted against border wall funding. That should have been the end of that issue, but Trump felt the need to order a government shutdown, which ended up hurting 800,000 federal workers and their families.

President Trump’s signed bill of reopening of the government on Jan. 25 may have ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, but with three weeks for negotiations regarding the funding for the border wall, this may lead to another shutdown or compromise of some sort on Feb. 15.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    The contemporary reality of toxic masculinity

  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    Valentine’s Day comes with a price tag

  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    Take pressure off yourself for being single on Valentine’s Day

  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    Migrant Caravans

  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    The war on Christmas in the U.S.

  • Opinion

    Trump and his border challenged by caravan

  • The impact of an unnecessary government shutdown

    Opinion

    Inclusivity spreads holiday cheer

  • Opinion

    The never ending war waged between ourselves

  • Opinion

    EDITORIAL

  • Opinion

    The strength of the First Amendment

Navigate Right