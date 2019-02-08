Baseball team back in session

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Get pumped CSUSM because baseball season is right around the corner! Before our team takes the field for the first time in 2019, let’s dip our paws in the water and get caught up on what happened last year.

Baseball wrapped up 2018 with a 20-30 overall record, 15-29 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) league play.

After dropping the season opener at Concordia (Irvine), CSUSM recorded a season-high four game win streak to start the season at 5-1. Three of the four wins included a sweep over Concordia (Oregon), their only series sweep of the season.

The Cougars finished 10th out of 12 teams in the highly competitive CCAA conference. Key victories in their campaign include taking three of four games in a series win over fifth place Cal State L.A.

Four Cougars, including senior returners Austin Ott (second team) and Cabot Van Til (honorable mention), earned All-CCAA honors in 2018. Ott ranked in the top-10 of multiple CCAA offensive categories including second in triples (5) and seventh in batting average (.364). Van Til finished second on the team in both home runs (7) and stolen bases (12). On the mound, the Cougars welcome back senior right-hander, Taylor Greene, who led the pitching staff with five wins.

CSUSM kicks off the new season with a nine-game homestand beginning on Feb. 1 against MSU Denver, later followed by the CCAA opener against Cal State East Bay on Feb. 15. The first pitch for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m., don’t miss out on the excitement!

For more information on game schedules, news, and statistics, head to csusmcougars.com. Go Cougars!