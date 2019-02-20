Oscars’ Best Picture nominations reflect dynamic year in filmmaking

There are various notable contenders for Oscar winners this year.

It is award season in the entertainment industry and the main event, the 91st Academy Awards, are fast approaching.

Of all the award categories, Best Picture is arguably the most anticipated.

In the Best Picture category, the nominees are A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Panther as well as Green Book, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Roma and Vice.

A Star Is Born tells the story of Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), a famed musician with an alcohol addiction that throws his career into a downward spiral. After befriending a talented unknown singer named Ally (Lady Gaga), their personal relationship grows quickly, and so does Ally’s career. Soon, her fame and recognition leave Maine in her shadow.

Gaga was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in this film as well as Best Original Song with “Shallow,” while Cooper was nominated for Best Actor for his role.

Other nominations for the film included Sam Elliott for Best Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay and Sound Mixing.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about legendary musician Freddie Mercury, received high praise for Rami Malek’s portrayal of the British rockstar. He was nominated for Best Actor. The film itself was nominated for Film Editing and Sound Editing.

The next Best Picture nominee, Green Book, is based on the true story of African American pianist, Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), and the unique friendship he forms with his driver,

Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen). Green Book was given nominations for Lead Actor (Mortensen), Best Supporting Actor (Ali), Original Screenplay and Film Editing.

Black Panther was possibly one of the most popular movies of 2018, telling the story of T’Challa (a.k.a Black Panther) who returns to his homeland to become king after his father’s death. He faces enemies and obstacles that threaten to destroy the world. The movie was nominated for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Original Score, Costume Design and Original Song (“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA).

BlacKkKlansman depicts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African American detective who, along with his colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), attempt to expose the Klu Klux Klan in Colorado Springs during the early 1970’s. Driver received a Supporting Actor nomination, while the film received nominations for Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and Original Score.

Roma told the story of Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutierrez (Yalitza Aparicio ) and the hardships she faced as a housekeeper of a middle-class family. It is nominated for Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Actress (Aparicio) and Best Supporting Actress.

The Favourite is a comedy following two young women (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) in early 18th century England who compete for the affections of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The film was nominated for Best Actress (Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Stone and Weisz), Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Production Design and Costume Design.

Roma and The Favourite are tied with ten nominations each.

The last Best Picture nominee, Vice, tells the story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush. The film was nominated for Best Actor (Christian Bale), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Best Supporting Actress (Amy Adams), Best Director and Screenplay (Adam McKay), Film Editing and Makeup.

Third year CSUSM student Brenda Flores had conflicting feelings regarding the contenders.

“I think we can all agree, that Black Panther has received enough attention; therefore, that’s a film that won’t win best picture. For sure, Green Book will take the win this year because it shows a more simplified view of how race relations were back then for people to better understand. However, it’s a tough one overall, because there’s also the great comedic film The Favourite.

To see the results, tune in to ABC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.