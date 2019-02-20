Organization Fair provides student involvement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Around 350 students attended the Student Organization Fair to become involved in the various clubs on campus.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, a total of 84 student organizations and clubs ranging from academic, culture, religion, sports, political, sororities and special interests gathered in the USU Ballroom.

Students walked around the ballroom and conversed with club members and leaders.

Coordinator of Student Involvement of Student Life and Leadership, Porcha Ellick said that the Student Organization Fair typically hosts student performances in the outdoor USU Amphitheater during the fair, but due to recent rainfall, there were no performances that day.

Regardless of weather conditions, Ellick said that she was “still happy with the turnout.”

According to Kristian Estrabillo, president of the Association for Computing Machinery, students want to “find a community to join [and] see what’s going on campus.”

Estrabillo’s booth in particular gave students the opportunity to try out a virtual reality game.

The Student Organization Fair included a new organization called It’s On Us.

According to president Megan Young, the organization is designed to help “end sexual assault on college campuses” and help inform students about what is and is not considered consent.

Prior to the organization becoming an official club, Young said that It’s On Us was previously a chapter that gave discussions through Student Health and Counseling Services.

Another popular organization at the fair was the CSUSM Army ROTC program. Cadet First Sgt. Jamison Mar said that since 2006, the CSUSM Army ROTC program instructs cadets on leadership values and helps commission them for the United States Army.

In addition, Mar said that the program offers cadets scholarship opportunities.

The CSUSM College Republicans were recruiting volunteers to participate in a gun safety course at the North County Shooting Center.

“We’re not trying to push the idea that everyone should own a gun,” said Treasurer Dominic Roncone. Secretary Kendra Page said they want to teach students “how to use a gun in a safe manner.”

President of the CSUSM College Democrats, Eduardo Negrón, said that both his club and CSUSM College Republicans are “the only two political organizations on campus.”

According to Negrón, both organizations are designed to help students work in the government, “engage young people in the political process [and create] a more thriving democracy.”

The Vietnamese Student Association was one of several culture clubs featured at the event.

According to president Kathy Ha, the club started last spring semester and “highlights Vietnamese culture on campus.” Ha said that the club invites anyone to join so that “everyone can bond.”

One of the religious student organizations featured at the event was Chabad. The club is a “Jewish organization [offering a] Jewish family experience,” said rabbi Yair Yelin. According to Yelin, Chabad teaches Jewish philosophy and instructs students on “how Jewish culture relates to the modern world.”

For more information on student organizations and other programs, visit the Student Life and Leadership website at www.csusm.edu/sll.