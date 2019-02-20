Editorial: #MeToo movement impacts our society

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The #MeToo movement has influenced not only the world, but our campus, as well.

#MeToo has generated differing opinions. Some people believe that the movement is revolutionary, while others believe it gives light to potentially false accusations.

While people may have their differing opinions on the movement, many do not know what the movement is really about.

According to the official #MeToo website, the movement was “founded in 2006 to help survivors of sexual violence, particularly Black women and other young women of color from low wealth communities, find pathways to healing.”

On social media, it’s promoted as a way of victims sharing their stories. Many people have come together online to make sure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Though sexual harassment and assault has been happening for centuries, this should have been acknowledged and prioritized before this movement.

People are now becoming aware of the movement because it has trended online.

The Cougar Chronicle advocates for the #MeToo movement to bring awareness of sexual harassment and violence to the community.

We believe that it’s important to have a safe environment for all women, men and non-binary individuals who still aren’t completely protected by our legal system, or get justice from their abusers.

Even though it is easier said than done, we encourage victims to speak out.

#MeToo should continue to fight for justice and help survivors heal.

On campus, we have resources such as, Students Talking About Relationships & Sex (STARS), a program focused on educating students on sexual health and relationships.

Other resources provided on campus can be found at the Student Health & Counseling Services.

For more information for resources provided on campus, check out https://www.csusm.edu/stars/report/index.html