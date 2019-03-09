Sing Street spans musical generations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Re-visit some of the forgotten, ‘bombed-at the box office’ films that have the potential to become late cult-classic hits. Today’s suggestion: the fantastic Sing Street.

Perhaps the film that was most robbed at the 2016 Oscars, this Irish film will far surpass your expectations. The main protagonist Conor, experiences the trials of Catholic public school in the 1980’s and expresses his emotions by starting a high school band who happens to film a music video starring the girl he has a crush on.

Not necessarily a musical, but still containing several hit songs (one including a Back to the Future-like dance number), this soundtrack will blow La la Land out of the water and you’ll have it on repeat for months.

Anyone who’s heard an Irish accent will agree that every voice in this film is a pleasure to listen to and this is only heightened when Conor starts to sing. All the songs this film pulls to the forefront has a magical quality.

Dedicated to fans of 1980’s music, Sing Street features songs from Duran Duran, The Cure and Motörhead, and this is one of the few 1980’s movies that really nails the era. The fashion, the way of speaking, everything’s here, and it’s going to make you want to buy a record player.

Featuring Aidan Gillen; any Game of Thrones fans out there who were disappointed with Littlefinger’s end (I’d say spoiler, but keep up) can follow the actor again through his role as the second-rate, laid off dad. You might also recognize Lucy Boynton from her breakout role playing opposite Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, playing the role of Mary. Boynton will again stun viewers as she pulls out look after look – thanks to what I can only assume is a fantastic costume department.

Nevertheless, this comedy-cross-drama will remind you what it was like to be young and have no idea what to do with your life, but knowing you couldn’t stay where you were. Sing Street is ultimately a film about dreams, family and how your imagination can sometimes make up for anything. The final end screen, with the dedication “For brothers everywhere” just shows how relationship-oriented this movie is. For anyone with siblings, cousins and best friends, you will love the ending, and it will suddenly feel like a self-portrait.

This film is devoted to those who didn’t fit in when they were younger and is a must-watch if you loved Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or School of Rock. A classic that just missed out, the soundtrack soars, and I challenge you to listen to the main number “Drive It Like You Stole It” in a car and not sing along.