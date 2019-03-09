Women’s basketball team collects win against Cal State East Bay

Junior guard Stephanie Custodio mid fast break as the Cougars host the Cal State East Bay Pioneers on Feb 28. at the Sports Center.

The CSUSM women’s basketball team won against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers, 61-48,

on Feb. 28 at The Sports Center.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cougars led 11-8. A layup in the second quarter by CSUSM guard, Dynnah Buckner, put the Cougars up by five at the 3:45 mark (19-14). A Cougar turnover resulted in the Pioneers getting possession and scoring a three-pointer to tie the score 19-19 with 2:38 left to play. CSUSM guard, Kelsey Forrester, sunk one from downtown with seven seconds left on the clock to regain the lead 25-21.

Coming back after halftime, the Pioneers scored late in the game with a layup by senior guard Elayshia Woolridge (29-23). A jumper by Cougar Akayla Hackson at 4:54 resulted in the Cougar’s lead to increase by 6 (33-27).

The Cougars maintained the lead and ended the quarter with a score of 37-33. In the final quarter, the Cougars scored a total of 24 points, while the Pioneers scored 15 points. The largest lead of the quarter was by 14 points at the 1:03 mark when CSUSM forward Emma Forel scored a layup (57-43). The Cougars secured the win when Buckner made 2-of-2 free throws.

The Pioneers were led by lead by Woolridge who had 19 points and senior forward Savannah McGill with 10 points.

CSUSM top performers were Forrester with 15 points and five rebounds and junior guard, Stephanie Custodio, with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 16-9 overall and 13-8 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) standings. The Pioneers drop to 13-14 overall and 10-11 in CCAA.

The Cougars end the regular season on March 2 when they play against Cal State Monterey Bay. CSUSM has secured a spot on the CCAA DII tournament. The first round will take place March 5 against Cal State Dominguez Hills, tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. at The Sports Center.