Men’s basketball secures third conference win

Krystina Andrade, Assistant Photo Editor
March 9, 2019
The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team took down The Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles 87-70 at The Sports Center on Feb.14.

 

CSUSM started the first half strong with junior forward, Khalil Fuller, being a prominent player with 6 points at the 14:22 mark. A three-pointer by freshman guard, Bryce Sloan, at 10:31 resulted in the Cougars largest lead of the half with a score of 17-11.

 

The Golden Eagles picked up the pace towards the end of the first after a layup by junior guard, Jordan Rogers. Two back-to-back downtown shots by CSULA guards, Kenneth Cyprian and Devin Means, resulted in a 33-29 lead with 1:17 left in the half.

 

A J.R Williams three-pointer cut CSULA’s lead to 33-32. Means was fouled and knocked down 1-of-2 free throws, allowing the Golden Eagles to end the half with a two-point lead (34-32).

 

Coming back from halftime, the Cougars and Golden Eagles were neck and neck, both teams  scoring on each possession. It wasn’t until a jump shot by Sloan at 3:35 that the Cougars took the lead (66-65). Soffer hit two threes, followed by a Williams steal, and a layup by junior forward, Darae Elliott, which secured the Cougar win (82-70).

 

CSULA fouled 15 times during the second half, resulting in the Cougars shooting 90% from the free throw line. Soffer scored 17 points in the second and finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and shot 4-of-9 from behind the arc . Fuller recorded his 6th double-double of the season, ending the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

 

CSUSM improves to 6-17 overall, 3-14 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play, while CSULA dropped to 13-11 overall, 9-9 CCAA.

 

