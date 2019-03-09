Men’s basketball secures third conference win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team took down The Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles 87-70 at The Sports Center on Feb.14.

CSUSM started the first half strong with junior forward, Khalil Fuller, being a prominent player with 6 points at the 14:22 mark. A three-pointer by freshman guard, Bryce Sloan, at 10:31 resulted in the Cougars largest lead of the half with a score of 17-11.

The Golden Eagles picked up the pace towards the end of the first after a layup by junior guard, Jordan Rogers. Two back-to-back downtown shots by CSULA guards, Kenneth Cyprian and Devin Means, resulted in a 33-29 lead with 1:17 left in the half.

A J.R Williams three-pointer cut CSULA’s lead to 33-32. Means was fouled and knocked down 1-of-2 free throws, allowing the Golden Eagles to end the half with a two-point lead (34-32).

Coming back from halftime, the Cougars and Golden Eagles were neck and neck, both teams scoring on each possession. It wasn’t until a jump shot by Sloan at 3:35 that the Cougars took the lead (66-65). Soffer hit two threes, followed by a Williams steal, and a layup by junior forward, Darae Elliott, which secured the Cougar win (82-70).

CSULA fouled 15 times during the second half, resulting in the Cougars shooting 90% from the free throw line. Soffer scored 17 points in the second and finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and shot 4-of-9 from behind the arc . Fuller recorded his 6th double-double of the season, ending the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

CSUSM improves to 6-17 overall, 3-14 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play, while CSULA dropped to 13-11 overall, 9-9 CCAA.