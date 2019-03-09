The independent student news site of California

CSUSM falls to Cal State Dominguez Hills

Krystina Andrade, Assistant Photo Editor
March 9, 2019
Filed under Sports

The Cal State San Marcos Cougars fall short to the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros, 69-63, on Feb. 16.

 

The Toros took the lead early in the first quarter, 12-4, at 16:22. The Cougars began to catch up after a steal by senior guard J.R. Williams and a jumper by freshman guard, Bryce Sloan (12-10). However, a three-pointer by Toro guard, Colten Kresl, allowed them to keep their lead(18-16).

 

CSUSM defense picked up when junior guard, Alec Frank, got a steal and a layup at 5:31 to tie the game 18-18. The Toros responded with a layup in the paint to make it 29-25 with 2:08 left to play. CSUSM Junior forward, Darae Elliott scored a layup and got fouled, resulting in a three-point play to cut the Toro lead to 31-30 at the half.

 

The Toros led at the beginning of the second half until Williams hit a jumper to tie the score 45-45. CSUDH responded with a made three at 6:44 to reclaim the lead 59-49. The Cougars were down by three when Elliott hit a jump shot to cut the Toro lead to 61-58. A CSUDH foul by senior forward, Mikey Hatfield, put Frank on the line at the 0:24 mark. Frank made the first free throw and missed the second to make the score 66-63. Sloan hit a three to tie the game 66-66 with 20 seconds left to play. CSUDH freshman guard, Alex Garcia, hit a game winning three in the final seconds of the game.

 

The Toros scored 10-of-25 three-pointers and 9-of-13 free throws. While the Cougars scored 3-of-11 three-pointers and 7-of-12 free throws.

 

Fuller led CSUSM with 18 points and 8 rebounds and Elliott with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

 

The Cougars dropped to 6-18 overall and 3-15 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play. The Toros improve to 12-11 overall and 10-8 in CCAA.

 

CSUSM will play its final game of the season at home against Cal State Monterey Bay on March 2 at 3 p.m.

