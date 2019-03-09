Women’s basketball victorious after a late comeback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CSUSM’s women’s basketball team beat Cal State Dominguez Hills, 76-64 on Feb.16 at the Sports Center.

CSUSM started the game off slow, the CSUDH Toros led early in the first quarter 6-0 at 8:30; their main scorer being senior forward, Nautica Morrow, with four points. After a CSUSM layup, junior guard, Davina Del Castillo, tied the score 14-14 at 2:08. However, a layup by Morrow with 19 seconds left to play put the Toros on top, closing the first quarter with a 20-18 lead.

The Toros kept the lead in the second quarter after a 9-2 run. CSUSM junior guard, Stephanie Custodio, picked up a steal at 5:07 and hit a jumper to pick up the momentum for the Cougars (31-28). A Toro foul put CSUSM freshman, Kelsey Forrester, on the line. She made two free throws, giving the Cougars their first lead of the game with 53 seconds left in the second(38-37). Sophomore guard, Akayla Hackson, ended the quarter with a three-pointer to extend the Cougar lead 41-39.

Going into the third quarter, the Cougars played great defense against the Toros, who only scored two points in the last six minutes of the game while CSUSM scored 12 points. The Cougars were led by sophomore forward Emma Forel who had 12 points. The quarter ended with CSUSM leading 63-49.

Entering the final quarter, the Toros switched up their defense and went into full court press, but the Cougars still managed to score consecutive layups. The Cougars largest lead in the quarter was 16 points (65-49).

Junior guard, Jon’Nae Vermillion, reached her seventh double-double of the season, ending the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Forel was one rebound shy of reaching her eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

The Toros were lead by Morrow (25 points) and senior guard Zhane Carter (14 points).

After this victory, CSUSM improved to 13-9 overall and 10-8 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) standings. CSUDH dropped to 12-12 overall and 8-10 in CCAA play.

The Cougars will be playing Cal State Monterey Bay for their final game of the season on Saturday, March 2 at home. Game time is slated for 1 p.m.