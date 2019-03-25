CSUSM women’s basketball advance to the CCAA semifinals.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The CSUSM women’s basketball team beat Cal State University Dominguez Hills in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) tournament on March 5 at The Sports Center.

In the first quarter, the CSUDH had a 3-point lead at 7:31 when center Ahlisha Henderson hit a jump shot (8-5). The Cougars took the lead when forward Jon’Nae Vermillion was fouled and knocked down 2-of-2 free throws with 4:30 left to play in the quarter (13-10). CSUSM kept the lead for the rest of the first quarter and ended the quarter with a 5-point lead (20-15).

Coming into the second quarter, the Toros cut the Cougar’s lead to one point when guard Zhane Carter scored a three pointer at 7:56 (22-21). However, the Cougar’s responded when guard Akayla Hackson knocked down a shot behind the arc, making the score 25-21. CSUSM continued to lead going into halftime. The teams largest lead was 10 points at the 1:04 mark (42-32).

The Toros started the third quarter with a 3 by Carter at 9:00 (42-37). However, they could not cut the Cougar’s lead down any further and continued to trail throughout the rest of the game. CSUSM won with a final score of 75-69.

Hackson ended the game with 20 points 5-of-7 free throws, while Vermillion had 17 points and seven rebounds. Forel had 10 rebounds and eight points. The Cougars shot 83.3 percent from the freethrow, outscoring the Toros who shot 63.6 percent from the freethrow line.

The Toros were led by guard Nautica Morrow who had 21 points and Henderson with 13 points.

CSUDH end their season 14-15 overall, and 10-12 in CCAA play.

CSUSM improve to 18-9 overall and 14-8 in CCAA. The Cougars move on to the semifinals and face rival UCSD, tip off is set for 12:05 p.m. in Hayward, CA.