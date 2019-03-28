Kenny Tran elected as new ASI President

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The ASI Election results for the 2019/20 academic school year came in on Thursday, March 28 at 12 p.m., announcing Kenny Tran as the new ASI President and the candidates who won other positions in ASI.

In front of the USU Arcade, there was a crowd of students surrounding two members from the ASI Elections Committee, who would be announcing the ASI Election results. On two separate sides stood the candidates from GROWTH and THRIVE. GROWTH members stood next to each other, holding each other around the shoulder throughout the entire announcement of the election results.

First, Anna Rapata and Pauline Cruz, chairs of the ASI Election Committee who were the announcers of the election results, talked about how the number of student votes for this election showed “the most anticipation that we have seen in recent years,” with “13,776 ballots were sent out and 1,691 students voted.” They stated that further information about the percentages and numbers of the election results would be posted on the ASI Election page on the CSUSM website.

The election results for representatives were first announced. Keith Lin and Genessis Quezada were elected as the College of Education, Health & Human Services (CEHHS) Representative. Timothy Pelayo was elected as the College of Business Administration (CoBA) Representative. Devon Kimbrough, Rylee Spencer, Shovan Vatandoust and Inique Wilson were elected as the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral & Social Sciences (CHABSS) Representative. Gabby Garcia was elected as Student at Large Representative for Diversity & Inclusion. Eliese Holt was elected as Student at Large Representative for Sustainability.

Then, the election results of vice presidents and president were announced. Jaelyn Freeman was elected as Chair and Chief of Staff. Michelle Tran was elected as Vice President of Student and