Entertainment Rundown

Show: Love, Death and Robots

Netflix’s new anthology series premiered March 15 with 18 episodes ranging from 6 to 17 minute runtimes. This series is funny, vulgar, gory, heartfelt, entertaining and definitely not safe for work. Each episode takes on its own story that ranges from sci-fi to dystopian fiction. The uniqueness of the show lies in the array of animation styles utilized throughout the series; no one episode looks just like the other. The series makes for a great quick binge, but you’re going to wish you had drawn it out once you’re done.

Music: “Patience” by Tame Impala

Four years after the release of his album, Currents, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released his newest single “Patience”. Opening up with a piano riff worthy of a spot on an Elton John record, the song cleverly mixes sounds of house music and psychedelic pop. Just in time for warmer weather, “Patience” is the kind of song you play with the windows rolled down and your hands outside the car.

Podcast: Blackout

Starring Rami Malek and written by Scott Conroy, Blackout is a cinematic podcast set in an apocalyptic small-town community and tells the story of the chaos following a massive power outage. A world without cell service or reliable electricity, a radio DJ named Simon (Malek) documents his experience. The sound design of this podcast makes the experience just as immersive as the script. The series is set to have 8 episodes with new episodes being released every Tuesday.

Book: Hot Milk

Written by Deborah Levy, Hot Milk is a story about a young woman’s insecurities in life, her poor relationship with her mother, her mother’s unexplained illness and a trip to Spain that is meant to fix it all. The book is not a recent release (released in 2016) but a good one nonetheless. Levy’s writing and understanding of the characters make for a great read full of symbolism and life realizations.