Eleven year saga comes to a close in Avengers: Endgame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After 11 years, 22 films, countless hours of suspense and emotional investment, the Infinity War saga came to a close in Marvel’s latest cinematic installment, Avengers: Endgame.

The movie picks up right where Avengers: Infinity War left off. After Thanos wiped out 50 percent of the population Tony Stark is left drifting in space lacking food, water and most importantly oxygen. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers on earth are attempting to figure out a way to defeat Thanos and bring back the vanished in the process, though it seems impossible.

As someone who has followed the cinematic saga since the beginning, I can confidently say this film did not fall short. The Russo brothers did an excellent job of executing the storyline and concluding the epic saga.

The movie overall was thrilling and provided viewers with a whirlwind of emotions ranging from laughter, love, loss, comradeship and nostalgia from the past films. It is no that surprise some of the most beloved characters reign came to an end in this finale and the Russo brothers did an incredible job at ensuring fans were given proper closer as they said goodbye to some of the earth’s mightiest heroes.

In terms of acting, the superhero cast did a phenomenal job as usual, each actor flawlessly delivered their roles and captivated the audience in every scene. The visuals and special effects were superb which made staring at a screen for three hours feel effortless. The storyline was compelling, filled with twists and turns and had viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the entire film.

This film marked the end of an era and was highly anticipated amongst viewers everywhere, so it is no surprise that it is already the highest grossing movie of the year. The film is already breaking box office records as it earned 1.2 billion opening weekend. According to CNBC, Avengers: Endgame is set to shatter even more records and is the first film to surpass $3 billion at the global box office.

The success the film is receiving is rightfully deserved as it surpassed all expectations within the fandom realm. As someone who has been watching these films for the past decade, I am saddened that the journey has come to an end. But as Tony Stark said, “part of the journey is the end.” If you have not seen this epic conclusion yet I recommend you to do so as it is an unforgettable cinematic experience.