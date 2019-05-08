CSUSM’s largest class to graduate this year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The class of 2019 with approximately 3,800 students will be the largest class in CSUSM history to graduate this May. Last year nearly 3,500 students graduated.

Due to the size of the class, for the first time, the commencement ceremonies will be extended to three days instead of two and six ceremonies instead of five, according to KPBS.

According to the Office of Communications, 55 percent of students are first generation college students and 42 percent are from underrepresented minorities.

The commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 at the Mangrum Track and Field and will last around two hours. It will be split into six different ceremonies from the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences, College of Education, Health and Human Services, College of Business Administration and College of Science and Mathematics.

Graduates are required to check-in one hour before their ceremony time at the softball field.

More than 25,000 guests are expected to attend. Graduates and their guests can expect traffic delays around Craven Road, South Twin Oaks Valley Road, Barham Drive and Highway 78. Parking lots will be open one hour before graduation time, guests can park in Lot C, X, Y, Z, and F while ADA parking will be in Lot B.