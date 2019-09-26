Laugh to take a break from the stress of school and work.

Learn to reduce stress with a little laughter

If you need a bit of laughter in your life, look no further.

Q: Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers?

A:He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them!

Q: Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

A: Because they make up everything!

Q: What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?

A: A cat has claws at the end of paws; A comma is a pause at the end of a clause!

Q: What do you call a fake noodle?

A: An impasta!

Q: Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibition?

A: Because it was cultured?

Q:What’s Forrest Gump’s password?

A:1Forrest1 !

Source: Reader’s Digest: https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/short-jokes/