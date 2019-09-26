Learn to reduce stress with a little laughter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
If you need a bit of laughter in your life, look no further.
Q: Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers?
A:He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them!
Q: Why don’t scientists trust atoms?
A: Because they make up everything!
Q: What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?
A: A cat has claws at the end of paws; A comma is a pause at the end of a clause!
Q: What do you call a fake noodle?
A: An impasta!
Q: Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibition?
A: Because it was cultured?
Q:What’s Forrest Gump’s password?
A:1Forrest1 !
Source: Reader’s Digest: https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/short-jokes/
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.