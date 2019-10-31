Get in the Halloween spirit with these easy tips/Halloween inspired crafts!

The fall season is here and with it comes Halloween. Halloween is usually a holiday geared towards smaller children who enjoy going trick-or-treating. Unfortunately for many students on campus, the festivities for Halloween clash with the grind of the fall semester. However, there are ways to enjoy the holiday even with the stress that comes with midterms.

If you need some stress relief or a break from a hectic study session, here are a few things that may let you enjoy the spooky season.

Bake Halloween themed cupcakes or cookies. This is a simple, fun and delicious way to enjoy the holiday. You can buy a boxed cake mix and simply follow the convenient list of instructions or bake them from scratch if you feel more confident in your baking abilities. Once they are baked and cooled, decorate them with orange icing and top them with black sprinkles.

Carve pumpkins. You can take a break from your studies and go visit a nearby pumpkin patch to enjoy the fall air. Pick out the one you like best and take it home. In order to carve your pumpkin, you will need a pumpkin carving kit (usually sold in the grocery store) which comes with several small carving tools and a tool to scoop out the pumpkin seeds. If you do not want to purchase this kit, you can use a small knife from your kitchen and a spoon to scoop out the seeds. First, cut out the top of the pumpkin at an angle this will prevent the top of the pumpkin from falling through. Then clean out the insides by scooping out the seeds and fibers. From there, you can either carve whatever design you want or you can look up a stencil pattern online, print it out, tape it on the pumpkin,trace it and carve it in. This may make the carving process easier. Once you finish, put a candle inside it to make it glow. This arts and craft venture gives you a classic piece for your home during the spooky season.

Paint a pumpkin. If you do not want to carve a pumpkin, you can simply paint a design on it. This method is not only simple but also safer. Carving pumpkins can be dangerous if you are unfamiliar with the handling of a knife. Nothing kills the excitement for Halloween like a trip to the emergency room.

Watch a scary movie. Gather some friends and go see a scary movie together. The thrill of horror may bring some excitement to your night.

Decorate your dorm or house. Decorating the space you live in can help lift your spirits

if you are having a rough day. You can either decorate for Halloween specifically or the Fall season in general. You can light a seasonal candle, hang spider webs from the walls. You can also get themed throw pillows to brighten the room.

Dress Up. You can dress up as something on your own or plan something with your friends or significant other. Some costume ideas could be something from your favorite movie or TV show or something out of your imagination.