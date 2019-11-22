Express gratitude this Thanksgiving

This holiday season is a time to reflect on who and what we are grateful for.

This holiday season is a time to reflect on who and what we are grateful for.

This holiday season is a time to reflect on who and what we are grateful for.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This time of year is dedicated for family, friends and usually plenty of food.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, many are taking the time to reflect on the people and the things they are most grateful for.

Here’s what a few Cougars are thankful for this year.

Third year Iridiana Cardenas said, “Where would I be now? This is a question [I] constantly ask myself, and although I don’t know the answer to that, I do know that I wouldn’t be a student here today. For this I will eternally be grateful for my family. They are the ones who pushed me when I wanted to give up. They are the ones who continue to motivate me to follow my dream of becoming an amazing screenwriter one day.”

Another student, Mariel Godines H. said, “I am grateful that there is a Latino club on ca pus that I, as a Latina, can identify myself with and that there are many things offered to us like being able to print our papers for free. There is a limit though so I have to choose wisely what to print. Another thing is that I feel like I have a safe place where I am being respected and where I belong.”

Fourth year Melaka Lehmunn said, “I am most grateful for my parents because they always support me. They encourage me to pursue my passions even if they don’t mirror their own and help me feel understood and valued at all times. I appreciate their unfailing love and support so much,”

Second year global studies major Sara Culp said “I‘m most grateful for my friends and family because they make me a better person every day. I also am grateful for CSUSM [itself] and to be a part of such an inclusive and exciting college environment.”

“I am thankful for my family and friends. They help me with anything that I’m struggling with and I know that they’ll always be there for me. I’m also very thankful for my cat. I love him very much,” third year Veronica Villar said.