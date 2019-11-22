Get into the fall spirit with these easy crafts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and that means there is a much needed, albeit short break for students and faculty. During the break, many will gather around a table with family and friends and enjoy food.

There may not be very much space on the table, but a decorative centerpiece will bring a nice touch of autumn to the dinner table.

Here are a few simple crafts that anyone can do to give their dinner table a bit of fall festive flair.

One of the easiest crafts to complete involves making turkeys out of pine cones. For this project, all you will need is a pine cone, colorful construction paper and the optional addition of googly eyes.

You can buy all these things at Target or any craft store relatively cheap. All you need to do is cut the paper into the shape of feathers and glue them to the scales on the inside of the pine cone in a fan shape.

Next, cut out a long strip for a neck and a circle for a head. Glue the googly eyes on the head and draw on a beak. If you don’t want to use the googly eyes, you can just draw them on with a black marker.

Another centerpiece idea would be to make a pumpkin out of paper strips. For this, you will need: orange and green construction paper, scissors, a pipe cleaner (for crafting) and a hole punch. First, cut the orange paper into long strips.

Next, stack the strips together and make sure they are lined up with each other. Then punch holes on both ends of the strips, making sure that it goes through the entire stack.

After that, put the pipe cleaner through the holes on both ends. Fan out the strips around the pipe cleaner to form a circle.

Using the green construction paper, cut out leaves and long strips for vines for the top of the pumpkin. Twist the strips around a pencil to curl them.

Then, punch holes in the bottoms of the leaves and on one end of the vines. Put the vines and leaves through the pipe cleaner at the top of the pumpkin. Fold the top of the pipe cleaner down and you’re done.

If you do not want to do something ‘Thanksgiving-themed’, then this next craft is more geared towards fall in general.

You can make a candle holder by simply buying a mason jar and filling it with water and fruit such as cranberries and blueberries.

You can decorate the jar by tying cinnamon sticks around the outside of the jar with twine. Then place a tea candle in the jar and light it. This craft is simple and will complement any dish you may be bringing to the table.