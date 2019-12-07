Find ways to relax during finals

The end of the semester brings many stresses and one can easily get overwhelmed. If you need to take a break from your studies or work, here are a few easy things you can do without worrying about the cost.

Spend time or check in with friends and loved ones. Even though you will be busy during this time of year it is still important to take time to connect with those you are closest to. If you cannot meet any of your friends or family in person, then try to text or FaceTime them just to see how they are. If you feel overwhelmed, talking over what is stressing you out with someone you trust can help clear your head and make it easier for you to manage the many things you have going on.

Go for a walk. This action may sound simple, but holds so many benefits. You can go on a walk by yourself or with other people. This is an opportunity to get fresh air and your heart rate up. It’s an effective way to take time to process your thoughts or clear your head in between your last-minute study sessions.

Take a nap. It’s no secret that college students pull all-nighters. Get some rest to give you the energy to power through your week.

Practice relaxation techniques. The practice of relaxation can help you de-stress as finals come up during this time of year. There are many ways to practice relaxation. One is to focus on your breathing.This can simply be done by closing your eyes in a quiet space and breathing in for 10 counts then out for 10 counts. Another way to practice breathing exercises is through guided meditation apps like Headspace or Calm. These apps give you exercises to practice the concept of mindfulness. (Headspace is free but Calm costs money.)

Go to an on campus event. There are many activities happening on campus daily. They are either free or cost very little money. Some of the events that happen frequently are movie nights, which are a nice alternative to going to the movies and spending money on tickets and snacks. There are also lectures held on campus that you can attend.

Read a book. Opening that required text for a course may feel like a chore, but don’t forget to try to read in your off time. Reading provides an escape from your hectic finals schedule and even if only for a short time, it might give you something else to focus on other than your next test.