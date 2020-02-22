February is the month for celebrating the love and admiration we have for our significant others and for our families too. Music is one of the many ways to show your feelings for your loved ones. Here are some of the top love songs that stand the test of time:

“Your Song” by Elton John: The all-time classic is a great love song because everyone wants a song written for them. Even if you are not a well-versed songwriter, you can pretend you wrote this one for your special someone.

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz: Jason Mraz’s hit is a great nostalgic love song that is a reminder of how pure and precious love can be both to you and to your significant other. The relatability of the song is what has made this song stand the test of time since its release twelve years ago.

“Dreaming of You” by Selena: “Dreaming of You” is a classic love song because it is not only about love for a significant other but also love for your family or the loss of someone close to you. Released after the tragic death of the Tex-Mex star, this song endures because of its focus on eternal love.

“All of Me” by John Legend: This John Legend hit is a top love song because of the meaning behind the song. Legend was inspired by his then-fiancé, now wife Chrissy Teigen. “All of Me” tells us how in relationships things balance out through Legend’s lyrics “even when I lose, I’m winning.” The song showcases that when you find a connection and fall in love, there is so much to gain, even when you may give up certain things.

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran: The British songwriter’s hit song gives you all the feels when it comes to the love department. This song reminds us when we are in love, our significant other is “perfect” in our eyes and always will be, no matter what. “Perfect” is the perfect cheesy love song (pun intended) for your next date night.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley: This classic by the King of Rock and Roll is another love song that stands the test of time. The song reminds us of how we can’t help ourselves but fall in love even when it is least expected. From young to old, these lyrics transcend multiple generations of love.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston: Last but certainly not least on the list is this classic by the late Whitney Houston. This song can be dedicated to your significant other reminding them that you’ll always love them no matter what obstacle comes your way. The iconic ballad transcends further than just romantic love and could extend to the love you have for a family member or even your dog, Because it can refer to multiple types of love, this song stands on the top of the list of love songs.

If you want to show your significant other or beloved family member how much you love them through song, dedicate one of these songs to them to tell them how you really feel.