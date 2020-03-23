Five shows to binge watch this spring break

Spring break is right around the corner. For some, that means traveling to somewhere with warmer weather, for others, it means relaxing at home. Whatever the case may be, here is a list of five shows worth watching that are now available to stream.

Love is Blind: A Netflix original series, Love is Blind documents the journey of a group of singles in their quest to find love. The participants are placed into houses and don’t have access to their cell phones or the outside world. They go into dating pods where they have the opportunity to get to know each other.

The catch is, they can’t see who they are talking to. The two pods are separated by a wall, forcing contestants to make a connection solely through the conversations they have with each other. This social experiment tries to answer one main question: is love blind?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: This sitcom stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, a good but childish detective who helps solve crimes in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th precinct. This comedic crime series uses humor in a way that is fun without being offensive, a quality that can be hard to find in entertainment today.

The NBC show is currently halfway through its seventh season and was already renewed for its eighth. All past seasons and current weekly episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available on Hulu.

The Americans: FX’s original series follows the lives of two Soviet KGB spies posing as Americans. This drama is set during the Reagan administration.

Loosely based on a true story, the thrilling show focuses on Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) and Phillip Jennings’(Matthew Rhys) marriage and the challenges that arise when leading a double life. All six seasons of The Americans are available to stream on Prime Video.

Bates Motel: Norma Bates and her son Norman move into a small town where they purchase a motel in hopes of starting a new life. This horror drama is inspired by the 1960 iconic thriller Psycho.

The series takes a closer look into Norman’s relationship with his mother and how that ultimately influenced him to become a murder. Bates Motel is available on Netflix.

The Ranch: Starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliot, The Ranch is a Netflix original dramedy about a conservative family in Colorado who are trying to run their ranch. Colt (Kutcher) returns home after his once-promising football career ended in hopes of fixing up his relationship with his father.

This series explores complicated family dynamics while still keeping a comedic tone. All eight seasons are out now.

Whether you spend spring break at the beach or at home, make sure you are doing something to take some time for yourself. School can be stressful, so take this free time to relax and breathe.

Breaks are meant for you to step away from everything and should allow you to spend time doing leisurely activities. Maybe self-care for you is reading a good book, or catching up on your favorite show. Whatever it may be, have fun and stay safe. Stream away!