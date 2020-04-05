THE CHRONICLE ENTERTAINMENT RUNDOWN

Gallery | 4 Photos Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Ryan Tedder is the lead singer of pop band OneRepublic.

Single: “Didn’t I”

OneRepublic released their new single “Didn’t I” on Mar. 13. The song is from the band’s upcoming album Humans and is about love lost. The lyrics reminisce about a pair of lovers’ former connection and lament the eventual demise of their relationship. “Know that I, know that I still care for you / Tell me why good things have to die,” sings lead singer Ryan Tedder in a powerful, emotional vocal performance. Noteworthy for its use of repetition and rhetorical questions, “Didn’t I” is a bittersweet, melancholy song that perfectly captures the painful regret of breaking up with someone you still love.

Movie: Horse Girl

Set in modern times, Horse Girl unleashes the truth of psychological mental illness. While the film attracts the eye, the storyline turns into a rabbit hole. Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward individual with an ordinary job and passion for a horse who shares her birthday. Yet each night she is greeted with nightmares, devastating sleepwalks and strange occurrences. Her constant prescient dreams lead her to believe she was abducted by aliens, is stuck in a time loop or is her reincarnated grandmother so she embarks on a journey to find the truth about her illness. The thrilling, unique film is streaming on Netfl ix.

Book: An American Marriage

Tayari Jones’ 2018 novel An American Marriage is a fascinating tale that explores the relationship of a couple as they experience trauma and division. Roy and Celestial come from different backgrounds but are happily married and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Everything changes when Roy is wrongfully convicted of rape as their bond is tested with the increasing strain of years of separation. Jones’ skilled pen infuses her characters with authenticity and truly captures their world. A truly engaging novel, An American Marriage takes the reader on a captivating journey of change, love, and loss.

Adapted from Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere is a drama series that explores motherhood, adolescence, family secrets and racial and class divisions. When transient artist Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood) move to the town of Shaker Heights, Ohio, they clash with the upper-class, predominantly white community. Particularly, they come to odds with their landlord Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), who is obsessed with perfection and keeping up appearances. The series features a compelling storyline, in-depth characterization and lots of unexpected twists and turns. The first five episodes of the eight-episode series are currently streaming on Hulu.