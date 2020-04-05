Live stream entertainment from the comfort of your couch

As we’re all practicing social distancing and self-isolation, binging countless episodes of The Ofﬁce or dwindling down your watch- list on Netfl ix can feel a little repetitive. So here’s a list of live streams to mix up your schedule and get you laughing, crying or dancing; may-be even all three.

The National Theatre at Home: Starting Apr. 2, The National Theatre will be releasing plays for stream on their YouTube channel every Thursday at 11 a.m. Starting with One Man, Two Guvnors, the line up includes Jane Eyre, Treasure Island and Twelfth Night. Each play will be available for one week after its initial stream date along with bonus material like Q&As with the cast and post-stream talks.

Link: http://ntlive.national- theatre.org.uk/.

The Laugh Factory: Every day at 2 p.m. The Laugh Factory goes live via Instagram and YouTube to present stand up comedy acts. The comedy club is famous for being the spot where now-famous comedians got their big breaks. Chris Delia, Tiffany Had- dish and Dave Chappelle have all been known to perform there, so while many of the performers you see are names you may not have heard yet, they’re sure to be ones you remember.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/laughfactoryhw/.

Broadway HD: With a membership, BroadwayHD. com offers your favorite broadway musicals and plays to stream from your home. Phantom of the Opera, Kinky Boots and Falsettos are just some of the many critically acclaimed options available to watch. If you’re not up to paying $8.99 a month, they do offer a free seven-day trial; that gives you one week to binge your favorite Broadway hits and cancel the subscription before you get charged.

Link: https://www.broad- wayhd.com/.

Billboard Live-At Home: Billboard is live streaming music performances from a new artist every day on their Facebook page. Guests so far include Josh Groban, X Ambassadors, and Hunter Hayes. The live streams last anywhere from 15 minutes to half an hour and each performer chooses a non-profit organization that is working to help struggling people during the pandemic to bene-fi t from their live stream.

Link: https://www.face- book.com/watch/Billboard/1711083055850565/.

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The renowned composer is using his talents on the piano and the help of Twitter to take song requests and perform live, weekly. People have also recorded their sing-alongs to his performances and they’ve been compiled together for what Webber is calling “Sunday singalongs”. So far he’s performed “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera and has had Lin-Manuel Miranda join in with a performance of “Ev- everything’s Alright” from Je- sus Christ Superstar.

Link: https://twitter.com/OfficialALW

.Digital Drag Fest: The world’s most famous drag queens are putting on PEG’s Digital Drag Fest. With names like BenDeLaCreme and Valentina, many contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race UK will be hosting their own shows as part of the lineup. The performances range from makeup tutorials to comedy and musical numbers. From Mar. 27 to Apr. 12 four to five 30 minute shows will be held each day for the price of $10 per show. 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Link: https://www.stageit.com/digitaldragfest?page=1.

#TogetherAtHome: Global Citizen started the hashtag #TogetherAtHome that has encouraged countless singers and musicians to go live via Instagram. With hundreds of concerts and music festivals delayed or canceled altogether, artists are making an effort to deliver performances from a CDC approved distance. John Legend, Vance Joy and plenty more to come are putting on-at-home concerts that are proving to be fun in their own way. Keep an eye on the hashtag to see if any artists you’re interested in are hosting concerts in their PJs. Global Citizen usually posts clips of the live streams on their Instagram page if you happen to miss a good one.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/glblctzn/.