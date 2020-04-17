Cultural and outdoor virtual adventures to pass the time throughout COVID-19

Most of us will be on extended staycations in the confinement of our homes until further notice. As we all adapt to this new reality, many cultural and outdoor tourist destinations have begun to promote virtual tours in this time of social distancing guidelines.

Given these strange times, explore new adventures and amazing sights with these listed virtual tours, from the comfort of your home.

Niagara Falls: If you want to go to a natural water park, then immerse yourself in the beauty of Niagara Falls. The 360-degree view lens of the featured virtual tours allows you to experience the region up close and personal.

Enjoy a cruise into the heart of the Horseshoe Falls on the iconic Maid of the Mist and jet through Class V rapids in the Niagara Gorge. Soar in the sky in a helicopter ride over the falls providing elevating views. Lastly, take in the evening with a beautiful sunset and illumination of the falls.

Link: https://www.niagara- fallsusa.com/blog/virtual-experiences-in-niagara-falls-usa/.

Mayan Ruins: Discover the ancient Mayan city of Tikal, Guatemala, a sprawling archaeological site dating back to the pre-Columbian Mayan civilization. An adventurous virtual jungle hike leads travelers through the ancient ruins.

Explore sites such as the Twin-Pyramid complex, the Lost World Complex (where the Great Pyramid is located), Temple III, the Palace of the Windows, the Great Plaza, the Pyramid of the Grand Jaguar, the Pyramid of the Masks and the Palace of the Nobles.

Link: https://etec570mayan- ruinsvirtualfieldtrip.weebly.com/mayan-ruins.html.

Taj Mahal: The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum and UNESCO World Heritage Site, located on the south bank of the Ya- Muna river in the Indian city of Agra. Considered one of the most sophisticated architectural gems in the world, it was built in 1632 by the Mu- Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

There are 360-degree views of the mausoleum complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a crenelated wall.

Link: https://www.google. co.uk/maps/about/behind-the-scenes/streetview/treks/ taj-mahal/.

Machu Picchu: Machu Picchu, the 15th century Inca citadel and a UNES- CO World Heritage Site is a historical site of beauty and history. Recently named one of the “New Seven Wonders of the World” in 2007, the region has beautiful hikes in the lush Andean Mountain Range. The 360-degree virtual tours offer breathtaking views and various hikes through the ruins.

Link: https://www.youvisit. com/tour/machupicchu?pl=f.

Great Wall of China: Sprawling thousands of miles across northern China, the Great Wall is considered one of the most incredible ancient man-made structures on Earth. Explore a 6.5-mile virtual hike along the portion of the wall that spans from Jinshanling to Simatai. It is here that there are the best-preserved sections of the wall as well as unforgettable scenic views.

Link: https://www.thechina- guide.com/destination/great- wall-of-china.

Athens: Athens, Greece often referred to as the birth-place of democracy and Western civilization, offers many historical sites to view virtually. The legacy of classical Athens is visible throughout preserved ruins within the city.

The Acropolis encompasses ancient monuments and buildings of exceptional architecture, the most famous being the Parthenon. The virtual tour offers 360-degree videos that provide amazing insight into ancient Greece.

Link: http://www.yougocul- ture.com/virtual-tour/athens/myth/acropolis

African American History and Culture: The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. is a museum devoted to the documentation of African American culture, history and life. In the fall of 2016, the museum was opened to the public and became the most recent addition to the Smithsonian Institution. The museum houses a collection of more than 36,000 artifacts that highlight the contributions of African Americans.