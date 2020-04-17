COVID-19 has shifted the worlds of students and staff members

Take your mind off of academics and the strange situations of the world and try a few of these ideas while in self isolation.

While society is currently still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have now returned in an online format. However, if you need a break from schoolwork and lesson planning, here are some things you can do while remaining in your home as much as possible.

Keep a quarantine diary. Write down all your thoughts and feelings, good and bad, regarding this time. Try and write in it daily for at least 10 minutes. Having a journal is a good way to get out your emotions and it may be interesting to reflect back on this time in the future.

Participate in a virtual book club. You can either start your own amongst you and your friends or you can join the one that ASI is hosting. Follow ASI on Instagram @asi.csusm for more information on how to join.

Improve your self-care routine. Since you’ll be confined to your home for some time, you can take the time to focus on taking better care of yourself. Practice cooking healthy food with what you have at home. Work on keeping your mind healthy by practicing yoga or meditation. Drink plenty of water and get plenty of rest.

Do some form of home renovation. Many people are taking this time to paint their rooms or even outside of their homes. If you have seeds in packets or from fruits or vegetables, you can also plant a small garden, either in your home in small pots or outside in your yard. Reorganize your workspace to keep you motivated.

Lastly, there is a trend going around that originated on Tik Tok: whipped coffee. Here is a recipe for it from YouTuber Colleen Ballinger. You will need one tablespoon of instant coffee or instant espresso, one tablespoon of sugar (add less sugar if you want your drink to be less sweet) and one tablespoon of very hot water (microwave for about 45 seconds).

Stir until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Do this either by hand or using a stand mixer. Then, fill a glass with milk and put the whipped coffee on top. If you like your drinks cold, you can add ice. A different spin on this recipe is to add it on top of a normal cup of coffee.

This is a strange time that the whole world is experiencing. It is important to keep positive and stay connected to those that you are closest to.