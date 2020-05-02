What to watch depending on your quarantine mood

For many people living in quarantine, it’s a roller coaster of emotions. One moment you’re convinced that the world is ending, the next you’re having a lengthy conversation with your dog.

Below are suggestions for what to watch based on four of the many moods or situations you may be experiencing during self-isolation.

When you want to forget about the pandemic for a while: Roman Holiday (1953) is a funny, low-stress classic film that is sure to bring a smile to your face. The irreplaceable Audrey Hepburn plays a princess who wants to escape her royal obligations, disappearing from the public eye to traipse about Rome like a normal girl.

Gregory Peck plays her love interest, a newspaper writer initially trying to expose her – until he falls in love with her. Roman Holiday is a fun, unforgettable adventure, and given the film’s spectacular setting in the Eternal City, you can imagine that you are on a virtual vacation.

Stream Roman Holiday on Amazon Prime with a subscription, or for free on Crackle (with ads).

When you feel nostalgic for your childhood: In the TV special The Disney Family Singalong (2020), famous singers and actors put their own take on our favorite classic Disney songs. Songs were recorded in each per- former’s own home, giving us a peek into celebrities’ houses.

Featured celebrities include Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, and Donny Osmond. In addition, the cast of High School Musical reunited for an energetic performance of “We’re All in This Together” and was joined by the casts of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Descendants.

The hour-long special, which originally aired on ABC on April 16, is now available on Disney+.

When the lack of social interaction is driving you crazy: Cast Away (2000) follows Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) in his quest for survival on a deserted island. His one companion? A volleyball named Wilson.

We might not be able to socialize in person, but at least we can stay connected to one another virtually, and we can take solace in the fact that our own quarantine will not last nearly as long as Chuck’s four years of isolation.

The inspiring film features a great performance from Hanks and reminds us of the tenacity of the human spirit.

It is available to watch on Hulu with the HBO Now add-on.

When you want to remind yourself that it could be a lot worse: The horrors of the Holocaust come alive in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008). In the emotional film, a German boy whose father is a Nazi soldier befriends a Jewish boy living in a concentration camp, a bond that leads to tragic consequences.

The film reminds us of the terrible sufferings that others went through during the genocide that wiped out millions of Jews. In this time of hardship, the film will give us a greater appreciation for what we still have: family, basic necessities, and life in a free society.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is available on Netflix.