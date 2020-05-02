Learn the importance of minimalism

Cutting down on spending and decluttering your living space can help clear your mind as well as help you fi nd a new sense of appreci- ation for what you have, especially during these uncertain times.

According to the website becomingminimalist.com, “Minimalism is countercultural. It is contrary to every advertisement we have ever seen because we live in a society that prides itself on the accumulation of possessions.”

Minimalism is one of those things that seems very difficult at first, but once you get into the right mindset of cutting out things you don’t really need, it can be very beneficial. And it does not mean that you need to cut down on every part of your life, just cutting little things out of your life that do not serve an essential part of your life.

One of the biggest principles of minimalism is taking the time to reexamine your possessions and see which ones you actually use and need and those that you don’t. Even though this may seem overwhelming at first, taking it bit by bit can make it a little easier.

For example, start with something less meaningful (like kitchenware). Clean out your kitchen cabinets, getting rid of the things you don’t really use. Then go onto closets, bookshelves, etc.

Another tip to living more minimalist is to think before you buy something. It may seem fun in the moment to buy something just because it looks nice or you think you might use it once or twice. Even though online shopping may be a nice relief from all the stress going on right now, buying random things now is only going to add clutter to your life later on. However, if you want to buy something, try and buy a quality item so that it lasts as long as possible.

It is also an important part of minimalism to not feel guilty about buying something that you really want. Even if it is something that simply makes you happy, having a few things in your life that do not have a big purpose is recommended.

Finally, it is important to not get too attached to material things. Material things may be nice to have, but they cannot replace the importance of human connections. Having a strong sense of gratitude for the people around you can help keep you sane, especially in this time of uncertainty.

Cutting down on the material things in your life can not only give you something to do in quarantine but also may help you reevaluate what means the most to you in life.