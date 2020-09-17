The Cougar Corner
English Anguish by Alya Burnand
Take time to try a tongue twister
A total tonal tango
Through rules that are almost sinister
Spelling doesn’t guarantee rhyme, though
Attempt an awesome alliteration
Or concoct a complicated consonance
English eagerly awaits to enter
Creative chaos caused by incoherent communication
Want some good examples?
Let’s take the time.
Throw and though rhyme
But not through and cough
Have you just about had enough?
Where a flurry of F sounds come flying out
In place of a harried H, causing doubt
I before E except after C
A foreign concept, the weight of which is inconsequential
Because, albeit the ancient rule, it’s hardly scientific
A society in which their exceptions are more numerous than followers
The English language not even its own
Stealing from so many others
And constantly making sure it’s grown
Confusing our foreign brothers
Something borrowed, something blue
But did you know the origins of “guru”?
Safari, cigar, cartoon and cookie
Lemon, metropolis, ketchup, karaoke
Havoc to begin with, then comes human nature
Inventing new words, a chaotic creator
Forget Shakespeare, bring in the internet!
“Most of those terms won’t stick” – Wanna bet?
Added to the dictionary are shiny new words
Including some you may or may not have heard
Selfie, unlike, phablet, and derp
Woot, FOMO, sext, and twerk
Oxford has officially recognized these chimeras
One of the most quickly expanding eras
Philologists of the future will be in disarray
Attempting to figure out what we were trying to say
Because not only are new words being crammed
Context is crucial in order to understand
We’ve become hieroglyphic with the creation of memes
Which evolve and devolve so you can’t know what it means
So I’m sure future studies of this time will get hairy
To the point that they’ll research using urban dictionary
Writer Bio: My name is Alya Burnand, and I am a senior at CSUSM majoring in Literature and Writing. I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember and I have a knack for language. I love to write because with mere words one can create entire realities, beautiful worlds, immerse others in emotion and the subconscious and so much more. Another reason why I love writing is because of its malleability. With the internet, communication in my generation is becoming more about concepts and emotional association rather than the literal meaning of words, which broadens the capabilities of language. When creative writing engages with our other senses through film and screenwriting, a whole new kind of language comes alive.
