Campus+Notes

New CSU Chancellor chosen

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Joseph I. Castro to serve as the eighth chancellor of the 23-campus CSU system on Sept. 23. Castro will assume the position on Jan. 4, 2021.

Castro is the first Mexican American and the first native Californian to serve as CSU chancellor. He has served as the president of CSU Fresno since 2013.

The current chancellor, Timothy P. White, had originally planned to step down at the end of the 2019-20 academic year but extended his tenure as chancellor to keep leadership consistent during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a live broadcast to introduce Castro on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at calstate.edu/Pages/livestream.aspx.

No update available on ASI fund mismanagement

Last semester, ASI reported that a former professional staff member allegedly misused $80,000 in funds for personal gain.

At the time, ASI stated that there was a criminal investigation underway. In addition, ASI filed an insurance claim with CSU Risk Management Authority in Jan. 2019 to recover the losses.

In an email to The Cougar Chronicle, Chief Communications Officer Margaret Chantung said there are no further updates at this time.

“As the investigation is still ongoing by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office no updates are available. In addition, there are no further updates related to the insurance claim. CSUSM and ASI look forward to the resolution of the investigation in due time, and continue to cooperate fully with investigators as needed,” Chantung wrote.

CSUSM to host polling place

CSUSM will host an on-campus polling place at the Clarke Field House, which is located near the Sports Center and the softball field. There will be parking available in Lot L and Parking Structure 1.

The polling place will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. On Nov. 3 (Election Day), the polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the 2020 election, visit csusm.edu/election2020/.

