Local community supports small gym

F45 fitness instructor Cedrick Martinez said the gym has struggled during these difficult times, but that they are managing to regain business through careful cleaning and community support.

Since the beginning of this year, COVID-19 has affected many small and large businesses. Many people automatically assume restaurants are the only ones that are widely affected.

However, gyms have also been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Larger fitness corporations like 24 Hour Fitness, LA Fitness and EōS Fitness have suffered huge losses because of the months-long shutdown due to coronavirus.

Even now with a soft opening for some of these bigger gyms, they are facing a decrease in traffic and sales.

To all of the fitness gurus who were devastated to find out their gyms were closing down amidst a pandemic and are eager to focus on their health again, there is still hope.

Functional 45 Fitness La Costa, or F45 La Costa, is a small, intimate fitness community in Carlsbad that is growing in popularity. F45 La Costa is focused primarily on outdoor fitness classes in a smaller group setting, so it takes away the overcrowded gym feeling and makes it possible to implement social distancing.

The small, intimate classes offer a variety of workouts including high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training with weights and circuit training. Their goal is to get their clients to burn 750 calories with a 45 minute workout – hence the name F45.

Members must get their temperature checked and wear a mask upon entering, and equipment is sanitized immediately after it is touched. Having to follow this checklist doesn’t rob the upbeat, inviting energy people have been experiencing at this gym.

“People come from around the city to this specific location,” said Cedrick Martinez, a proud fitness coach and instructor who currently works at F45 La Costa. “The members love the training, but love the community more than anything else. It just has an overall positive vibe and you get a sense of connectedness, something that everyone needs now more than ever.”

Although this location opened in February of this year, right before most businesses closed, they have still seen consistency and dedication, averaging two new members a week. This signifies that even during a pandemic, a strong community will support a small and growing business if they believe in it.

“Investing in people is important, and all you need is a really good team to surround yourself with,” said Martinez.

F45 La Costa’s address is 3247 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009. You can visit their website at f45training.com/lacosta/home.

