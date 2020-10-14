CHABSS Voices “Get Out the Vote” winners

CHABSS Voices is a monthly creative contest hosted by the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences during the 2020-21 academic year. CHABSS faculty, CHABSS majors or minors and students enrolled in at least one CHABSS-focused course are eligible. Each monthly contest will have a new theme. October’s theme is “Life in a Pandemic” and the deadline for submissions is Oct. 26 by 5 p.m. For more details, visit csusm.edu/chabss/chabss_voices/chabss_voices_creative_works_monthly_contest.html.

Below are the winners of September’s theme of “Get Out the Vote.”

