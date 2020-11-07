Enjoy your homemade rasmalai from scratch in 10 minutes

Rasmalai is a very popular Indian dessert. It’s sweet and refreshing and you can follow this recipe to make it at home in ten minutes.

What is rasmalai?

Rasmalai is an Indian dessert that may be considered as a rich American cheesecake without a crust.

Rasmalai flows and melts in your mouth so well. It is similar to milk tea cake where the moist taste takes over the entire experience. Oftentimes, Indian people make rasmalai with soft cheese balls called paneer. The end result is sweet, moist and milky dipped cake-like rolls.

Ingredients

To make Rasmalai from scratch without cheese, we will be using milk powder. The ingredients for this dessert are one cup of milk powder, a pinch of saffron, one tablespoon oil, a half cup of sugar, one-liter milk, five whole cardamom pieces, one teaspoon of baking powder, one egg and one teaspoon of flour.

Directions

Bring the milk, sugar and cardamom to boil for three minutes in a low to medium heat range. After that, mix egg, milk powder, flour, baking powder, oil and a pinch of cardamom all together.

Then, when you finally have formed a dough-kind of texture, make small round cookie-shaped balls and drop them gently into the boiling milk. Let the round balls in the boiling milk on medium heat till they double in size.

Lastly, once the rasmalai balls are doubled in size, let them cool down in the same pan so they can be ready for serving.

If you do not let it cool in the same pan, you may be at the risk of ruining the shape of the round balls. You should be able to make about eight to nine balls, depending on how big or small you round them.

For presentation, you can garnish each rasmalai with pistachio and saffron. You can grind some pistachios and sprinkle some on top of each serving. Rasmalai should be served with the boiled milk from the original pan.

