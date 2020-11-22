The Cougar Corner
November 21, 2020
Dirty Converse
By Lara Amin
I’m feeling a bit nostalgic for bike rides and dirty converse.
And face-to-face hangouts when we laugh and converse.
About the present, future, and even the past.
A time when time didn’t move so slow and fast.
And I know this depressive episode won’t last.
And I know nobody asked,
“How am I doing(?)”
But I’m constantly:
- gluing
- boo-ing
- renewing
- pursuing
myself
Insecure of my mental health.
Doubtful by any amount of wealth.
Going outside takes incredible stealth.
But no matter what happens, we can’t reverse
To the days of bike rides and dirty converse.
______________
Writer Bio: Lara Amin is a recent graduate from CSUSM with a B.A. in literature & writing studies, and is currently pursuing a M.A. in English at SDSU to teach at the college level. Lara is a poet, writer and artist, and she shares her work on Instagram: @porcelain.pen.
Are you a creative writer, visual artist or photographer? Show off your work on The Cougar Corner! Message us at [email protected] with your name, a short bio and either a short piece of writing or a photo of your work.
