Holiday quotes to get into the spirit

Take a trip back in time with these nostalgic quotes from some famous people and beloved TV show characters talking about Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a fun holiday full of classic traditions, but it will look alot different this year.

Many people cannot visit with their family members due to the pandemic. However, here are a few Thanksgiving themed quotes to get you into the festive season.

Charlie Brown: “I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast.”

Craig Ferguson: “I like football. I find it’s an exciting strategic game. It’s a great way to avoid conversation with your family at Thanksgiving.”

Julia Child: “People who love to eat are always the best people.”

Chandler Bing, Friends: “It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a little emotional scarring.”

Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother: “The Thankstini: A fun and delicious new novelty drink I invented. Cranberry juice, potato vodka, and a bouillon cube. Tastes just like a turkey dinner.”

Jimmy Fallon: “A new survey found that 80 percent of men claim they help cook Thanksgiving dinner. Which makes sense, when you hear them consider saying ‘that smells good’ to be helping.”

Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls: “It’s not too much food. This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour.”

Ina Garten: “If you think about a Thanksgiving dinner, it’s really like making a large chicken.”

Source: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g22825950/funny-thanksgiving-quotes/

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California