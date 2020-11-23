Try these tasty vegan recipes that are perfect for a busy student

Get through your day with these vegan meals, from breakfast all the way to dessert.

If you’re someone with a packed daily schedule yet want to incorporate healthy plant-based food items into your diet, here are three relatively quick and simple recipes that can help you do just that without compromising taste.

The first item is a sweet breakfast meal to get you ready for the holiday season: vegan gingerbread waffles (or pancakes) in just thirty minutes.

For this breakfast you’ll need the following: two cups all-purpose flour, ¼ cup white sugar, one tbsp baking powder, two tsp pumpkin pie spice, ¼ tsp salt, one cup plant-based milk (almond, oat, etc), ½ cup oil (canola or vegetable), ½ cup molasses, one tbsp apple cider vinegar and one tsp vanilla extract.

First, you’ll want to preheat your waffle iron (skip this step if you’re making the pancakes). You want to use two separate bowls, one large for the dry ingredients and one medium for the wet ingredients.

In the large bowl, whisk together your dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt). In the medium bowl, whisk your wet ingredients (plant-based milk, oil, molasses, apple cider vinegar and vanilla extract).

Pour these two mixtures together, ensuring that they’re well combined. Then, you will pour the batter onto your waffle iron (or the pan for pancakes). Cook these until golden brown and serve with your favorite toppings.

For a filling lunch, you can make this creamy vegan one-pot pasta which takes just twenty-five minutes to prepare.

You will need one chopped onion, two cloves of garlic (minced), one chopped zucchini, one small chopped red bell pepper, 4 ½ cups of uncooked pasta noodles, 1 ½ tsp red curry paste, three cups of canned diced tomatoes (with the liquid), one cup of coconut milk, ½ cup of frozen peas, ½ cup cherry tomatoes (halved), salt and black pepper and one tsp lemon juice.

Then, you’ll need to saute your onions in oil for two to three minutes.

Add your garlic, zucchini and red bell pepper and cook for two minutes. Incorporate the rest of your ingredients (minus the tomatoes) and cook for fifteen minutes uncovered.

Finally, add your tomatoes and cook for a final two minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

And for the end of your day, a sweet snack or dessert you can make is vegan chocolate and peanut butter cookie dough bites, which only takes fifteen minutes to prepare

For this recipe, you will need ½ cup of peanut butter, ¼ cup of maple syrup, one tsp vanilla extract, one tbsp cocoa powder, ¾ cups and 3 tbsp of oat flour.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter, maple syrup and vanilla extract.

Incorporate the cocoa powder and ensure it is well mixed, then add your oat flour and continue mixing (you can use a spoon or your hands).

Roll 1 ½ tbsps of dough into a ball and store them in an airtight container for up to a week (preferably in the fridge).

These recipes can make you feel good and keep you energized so that you can be successful throughout your day.

Sources: itdoesnttastelikechicken.com/vegan-gingerbread-waffles/#wprm-recipe-container-13595

veganheaven.org/recipe/creamy-vegan-one-pot-pasta-asian-style/

breesveganlife.com/chocolate-peanut-butter-cookie-dough-balls/#wprm-recipe-container-2953

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California