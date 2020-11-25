Campus Notes (11/25/20)

No decision on commencement plans

The university has not yet made commencement plans for spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

According to Chief Communications Officer Margaret Chantung and the Commencement Office, the university is still waiting for developments in regards to COVID-19 before determining commencement plans.

The Commencement Office also stated that they are waiting for recommendations from the CDC, from the government and from the university itself before announcing plans.

“The campus is committed to doing something to honor the class of 2021 even if a traditional commencement ceremony isn’t an option again,” Chantung told The Cougar Chronicle over email.

“Last spring’s car parade was a huge hit with participants so that is definitely on the table as an option,” wrote Chantung.

Two active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There are two active cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of Nov. 25. There have been 39 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities. Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM case data can be found at csusm.edu/csusmasone/contact/report-case.html. The site is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers.

CSUSM launches search for senior-level management positions

CSUSM has launched a search for the positions of Chief Diversity Officer and the Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services.

The Chief Diversity Officer and Finance and the Vice President for Administrative Services are both “senior-level management position[s] that report directly to the president and will serve on University Cabinet and the President’s Administrative Team,” according to the Office of the President’s website.

Each position is assigned a search committee made up of faculty, administrators, staff and students and the search will be assisted by consultant Isaacson-Miller.

Isaacson-Miller has created a survey on the Chief Diversity Officer search inviting CSUSM community members to provide confidential input on their hopes for the position and qualities of the ideal candidate. Responses are due by Dec. 4.

Visit this site for more information on the Chief Diversity Officer search and this site for more information on the Finance and the Vice President for Administrative Services search.

University strategic plan underway

CSUSM has announced that a strategic plan covering the next five years is in progress.

According to the Office of the President’s website, “Strategic planning at CSUSM will create a roadmap toward our future. This is an exciting and important opportunity to come together as a university community to establish a new common vision of where we want to go, building on our robust legacy and the work of so many who have come before us.”

There is a steering committee of over 20 students, faculty and staff that will help guide progress on the strategic plan.

All members of the campus community are also welcome to submit their input for the future of CSUSM. There will be formal opportunities to give feedback at dates to be determined, or you can email [email protected] with ideas.

