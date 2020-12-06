Season Two of The Mandalorian takes you on a new space journey

Season One and six episodes of Season Two of The Mandalorian are now available on Disney+.

The second season of The Mandalorian dominates on Disney +.

No other film or show has matched up to how well perceived this show has been on Disney’s streaming service.

As we know from the first season, the show revolves around a mysterious Mandalorian who betrays his duties in order to save and raise a child. He is part of a strict guild that prevents him from ever taking off his helmet.

Unlike any “normal” child, this being is of the same species as the iconic Jedi Master Yoda. He heavily resembles the character of Master Yoda which is why fans immediately coined his name as “Baby Yoda.”

This character, formally known as “The Child,” represents new opportunities since he already knows how to wield the force.

The show does well in staying true to these “small tale” type of storylines that allows the audience to become emotionally invested while being able to easily follow along the story. The dynamic between the rigid Mandalorian and the cute Child captures the hearts of many because it includes genre elements that can appeal to all types of people.

The second season heightens the awe we have over the Mandalorian and the Child.

Once again, we are introduced with a revamped score by Ludwig Goransson which includes unique musical elements that create a memorable experience and theme for the show.

In “Chapter 9,” the first episode of the season, there are a variety of easter eggs from previous Star Wars films. Anakin’s pod racer engine makes an appearance as a nod to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

So far, the most popular episode has been “Chapter 13” because it introduces a popular character known as Ahsoka Tano. Played by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka Tano is a popular and powerful Jedi who first appears in The Clone Wars series. Her appearance in The Mandalorian helps to strongly pull the films and TV shows together.

Though her character is meant to help train The Child, it is revealed that his strong bond to The Mandalorian cannot be broken; therefore, she cannot train him. There are many allusions throughout this episode that point to Order 66 and Anakin Skywalker and how The Child is a part of that situation.

This show will leave you in awe with its mystery and adventure, keeping you at the edge of your seat.

Every episode is uniquely made and each stands alone as a great tale. Star Wars fans have received The Mandalorian with much positivity and its current streak of greatness grows exponentially.

We are already impressed with what we know from the storyline and are confident that the next episodes will be just as breathtaking as the previous ones.

