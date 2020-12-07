Cougar Corner
December 7, 2020
Story of the princess
Before the castle gate
in the deep clear water
a beautiful garden
a poor woodman
he found a beautiful purple flower
he became quite fixed
espying the glittering fiery eyes
he plucked the flower
what are we to do now?
so beautiful
lifeless on the ground
Then he sat down by the grave
and cried bitterly
the merry music of horns and trumpets
the leaves were all glittering diamonds
two rows of burning lights
in the moonlight along the path
a pretty girl
she had been the flower
now set free
what are you weeping for?
You
have broken his cruel charm
what a wicked creature he was
Stay with me!
I will love you as long as I live
grief came to an end and joy began…
walking together along the road
countless flowers blooming in every direction
a gold ring
betrothed
a very delightful life
My darling
Writer Bio: Abree Hopkins is a senior at CSUSM, majoring in Literature and Writing Studies. She has been passionate about writing since she was a little girl, but has never considered herself a writer. Abree takes advantage of any opportunity to practice her writing and she enjoys reading just as much.
