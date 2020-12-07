Cougar Corner

Story of the princess

Before the castle gate

in the deep clear water

a beautiful garden

a poor woodman

he found a beautiful purple flower

he became quite fixed

espying the glittering fiery eyes

he plucked the flower

what are we to do now?

so beautiful

lifeless on the ground

Then he sat down by the grave

and cried bitterly

the merry music of horns and trumpets

the leaves were all glittering diamonds

two rows of burning lights

in the moonlight along the path

a pretty girl

she had been the flower

now set free

what are you weeping for?

You

have broken his cruel charm

what a wicked creature he was

Stay with me!

I will love you as long as I live

grief came to an end and joy began…

walking together along the road

countless flowers blooming in every direction

a gold ring

betrothed

a very delightful life

My darling

Writer Bio: Abree Hopkins is a senior at CSUSM, majoring in Literature and Writing Studies. She has been passionate about writing since she was a little girl, but has never considered herself a writer. Abree takes advantage of any opportunity to practice her writing and she enjoys reading just as much.

