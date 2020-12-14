The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Movie: Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix’s recent release of Hillbilly Elegy is a drama film that follows the story of JD Vance, played by Gabriel Basso, a Yale student who comes back to his hometown after finding out that his mother, played by Amy Adams, has overdosed on heroin. The film bounces between past and present as JD reflects on his life growing up. Coping with constant familial changes due to his mother’s drug addiction, JD finds himself taking care of her during one of the most crucial times of his life. However, rather than running away from his family’s problems, JD learns to embrace his roots and dysfunctional family.

TV Show: The Queen’s Gambit

One of Netflix’s newest series, The Queen’s Gambit, follows the story of a young prodigy who becomes one of the most well-known chess players worldwide. Based on the novel of the same title, The Queen’s Gambit is about Beth Harmon, played by Anya-Taylor Joy, an orphan who discovers her love for chess from the orphanage’s janitor. She quickly throws herself into the world of chess, and moves her way up to compete worldwide. However, Beth finds herself battling alcohol and drug addiction, two key elements that she feels helps her find success. The Queen’s Gambit is now available on Netflix.

Podcast: “An Oral History of The Office”

The podcast “An Oral History of The Office” is a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the popular American sitcom The Office. The host, Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed the character Kevin Malone in the show, interviews various people from the cast and crew, giving listeners an exclusive look into the show’s development. The podcast goes in-depth to all of the series’ aspects: the creation, the production, the script development and filming process. “An Oral History of The Office” is available on all podcast platforms.

Book: The Harry Potter Series

Reading allows people to explore other worlds. While in quarantine, many have found an effective way to pass time is to pick up a good book. For many, this could mean reading something we have always meant to read. J.K. Rowlings’ Harry Potter series unlocks its readers’ child-like wonder, no matter what age. The series follows the adventures of a young wizard named Harry Potter, who uncovers many secrets after his arrival at Hogwarts. After eleven years of misery living with his non-magical relatives, Harry learns that there is much more to his name than he ever could have imagined.

