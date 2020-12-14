Get into the holiday spirit with this minty, delicious snack

Create this special treat for yourself to get you into the holiday spirit. Even if the holidays look a little different, this will surely get your taste buds feeling festive.

The holiday season is upon us and many are beginning to break out their baking and cooking skills to create the perfect treats for them and their loved ones.

For this upcoming Christmas, one cannot go wrong with some peppermint bark, a sweet, simple and absolutely delicious snack. It requires just four ingredients and one hour (most of which is only spent waiting for it to set).

You will need twelve ounces of white and semisweet chocolate (equivalent to one Hershey’s bar), ½ teaspoon of peppermint extract and as many crushed candy canes as your heart desires this season.

The first step is to melt your semisweet chocolate, which you can do either on the stove or in the microwave.

Do not place the whole chocolate bar in the microwave or over the stove, you will want to chop the bars into smaller pieces so they will be easier to manage and melt.

If you choose to microwave-melt the chocolates, you will need to heat them for thirty-second increments, ensuring that the chocolate does not burn at the bottom of the bowl.

Every thirty seconds, you’ll want to remove your chocolate from the microwave and stir well, continue this process until the chocolates are thoroughly melted.

If you choose to use the stove, place a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water to allow the steam to melt the semisweet chocolate in the bowl. Be sure to stir occasionally and, when it’s melted, stir in the ½ teaspoon of peppermint extract.

Spread this mixture evenly over a lined baking sheet and refrigerate for around twenty minutes.

While you wait for this to set, you can begin to follow the previous instruction with your white chocolates.

When the white chocolate is melted, you will pour this mixture over the set chocolate from before and place your crushed candy canes over the top.

Refrigerate this for roughly twenty minutes, allowing it to set. You now have yourself a sweet and simple Christmas treat.

This recipe can be completed by even the most novice of chefs. Unleash your inner Christmas chef with this easy and delicious snack and have a truly happy holiday season.

Recipe credit: https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/christmas/a24882732/homemade-peppermint-bark-recipe/

